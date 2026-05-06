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Residential quarter Bon emplacement

Netanya, Israel
from
$142,000
;
6
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ID: 37827
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Moshe Smilansky, 36

About the complex

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For independent or investment !!! In the heart of Natanya / Smilansky Street - office 30 m2, / 18 m2 neto, divided into 2 offices ,1st floor + elevator, immediat

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Netanya, Israel
from
$142,000
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