Residential quarter Maison individuellecottage quartier rishonim rishon lezion

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?✨ Rare semi-detached house for sale in Rishonim / Gan Nahum district ✨?
If you are looking for a spacious, quiet house in a winning location – that's exactly what you need!
? Small, quiet and sought after street in the heart of the district
? Approx. 240 m2 220 m2 built
? Large garden approx. 120 m2 – perfect for receiving and family
?️ 7 spacious rooms
⬇️ Large basement + mamad (safe room)
?️ Ground floor: spacious living room, kitchen and guest toilet
? Half level: luxurious master suite with dressing room and balcony
?️ Level 1: 3 bedrooms + shower and toilet
? Level 1.5: large room with huge balcony
? Quick access to all main traffic axes
? Perfect location for families – close to everything!
Hablock – Real estate agency
Sale and purchase of goods
Main office: Jabotinsky 16, Rishon LeZion (Palais de la Culture)
Website: www.nadlanhablock.com
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Rishon LeZion, Israel
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