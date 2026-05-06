  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Rishon LeZion
  4. Residential quarter Maison individuellecottage quartier rishonim rishon lezion

Residential quarter Maison individuellecottage quartier rishonim rishon lezion

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$4,34M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 36980
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    Zeev Jabotinsky

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
?✨ Rare semi-detached house for sale in Rishonim / Gan Nahum district ✨? If you are looking for a spacious, quiet house in a winning location – that's exactly what you need! ? Small, quiet and sought after street in the heart of the district ? Approx. 240 m2 220 m2 built ? Large garden approx. 120 m2 – perfect for receiving and family ?️ 7 spacious rooms ⬇️ Large basement + mamad (safe room) ?️ Ground floor: spacious living room, kitchen and guest toilet ? Half level: luxurious master suite with dressing room and balcony ?️ Level 1: 3 bedrooms + shower and toilet ? Level 1.5: large room with huge balcony ? Quick access to all main traffic axes ? Perfect location for families – close to everything! Hablock – Real estate agency Sale and purchase of goods Main office: Jabotinsky 16, Rishon LeZion (Palais de la Culture) Website: www.nadlanhablock.com

Location on the map

Rishon LeZion, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec parking et mamad
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,39M
Residential quarter Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret
Raanana, Israel
from
$5,49M
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$712,000
Residential quarter Somptueux 5 pieces pleine vue mer a vendre a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$5,30M
Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison neuve de haut standing sans travaux et parfaite pour votre famille bh la voici
Hadera, Israel
from
$4,59M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Maison individuellecottage quartier rishonim rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$4,34M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse a vendre a netanya
Residential quarter Penthouse a vendre a netanya
Residential quarter Penthouse a vendre a netanya
Residential quarter Penthouse a vendre a netanya
Residential quarter Penthouse a vendre a netanya
Residential quarter Penthouse a vendre a netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,25M
FOR SALE – PENTHOUSE IN NETANYA Beautiful penthouse located in the heart of Netanya, just a 5-minute walk from Kikar and the beach. Area: 175 m2 5 pieces 4 toilets 3 bathrooms Balcony + large terrace Parental suite Mamad (safe room) 2 parking spaces 8th floor Bright, spacious and ideally …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Show all Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,63M
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively, in a new building of high standing, on the street Mena'hem Begin, an exceptional product, close to the sea! - A design apartment of 4 rooms of 107 m2, only upstairs! - Floor 7/9, - A sunny living space, facing southwest, - A modern, tailor-made ki…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Exceptionnelle maison recente de 7 pieces au quartier park
Residential quarter Exceptionnelle maison recente de 7 pieces au quartier park
Residential quarter Exceptionnelle maison recente de 7 pieces au quartier park
Residential quarter Exceptionnelle maison recente de 7 pieces au quartier park
Residential quarter Exceptionnelle maison recente de 7 pieces au quartier park
Show all Residential quarter Exceptionnelle maison recente de 7 pieces au quartier park
Residential quarter Exceptionnelle maison recente de 7 pieces au quartier park
Hadera, Israel
from
$4,79M
Exclusively at RE/MAX Hadera, a rare private house of 7 rooms for sale in the HaPark district of Hadera, a quiet and very sought after area! Situation: This unique house is located at the end of a beautiful residential and quiet street, on the edge of the Park district, very pleasant and re…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications