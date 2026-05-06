Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces ascenseur et parking au tabu quartier remez a rishon lezion

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For sale 4 room apartment
Apartment 4 rooms of approximately 90 m2
1st floor out of 7
Parental suite
• Lift
• Parking at the tabus
• Large spacious reception space
• 2 toilets
• 2 bathrooms
• 3 apartments per floor
• 3 orientations: west-east-north
• Bright, airy and pleasant apartment all day long
• Ceiling air conditioners
• Safety bars
• Very well maintained and neat building!
• Mamad fitted out
• Free immediately – keys to the office
• Suitable for main residence and investment
• Real opportunity in a sought after area close to the exits, Azrieli Rishon shopping centre, Rothschild Street and the best schools in the city!
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Rishon LeZion, Israel
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