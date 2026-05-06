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  4. Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces ascenseur et parking au tabu quartier remez a rishon lezion

Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces ascenseur et parking au tabu quartier remez a rishon lezion

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,95M
;
8
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ID: 37024
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    Herzl, Old Central Bus Station

About the complex

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For sale 4 room apartment Apartment 4 rooms of approximately 90 m2 1st floor out of 7 Parental suite • Lift • Parking at the tabus • Large spacious reception space • 2 toilets • 2 bathrooms • 3 apartments per floor • 3 orientations: west-east-north • Bright, airy and pleasant apartment all day long • Ceiling air conditioners • Safety bars • Very well maintained and neat building! • Mamad fitted out • Free immediately – keys to the office • Suitable for main residence and investment • Real opportunity in a sought after area close to the exits, Azrieli Rishon shopping centre, Rothschild Street and the best schools in the city!

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Rishon LeZion, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces ascenseur et parking au tabu quartier remez a rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,95M
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