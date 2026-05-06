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Residential quarter Baka appartement de caractere a louer

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$9,000
;
11
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ID: 37448
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Dina, 8

About the complex

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In a 3 apartment shop building Apartment full of character, bright, surrounded by greenery, with high ceilings Architectural design Fully furnished high standing 1st floor (approximately 20 steps) 2 pieces + mezzanine 80 m2 (including mezzanine) 3 balconies – 12 m2 Garden common to the building 2 full bathrooms (dowels) Entered 15/06

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Baka appartement de caractere a louer
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$9,000
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