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Residential quarter Charmant 3 pieces en exclusivite au coeur du centre ville de hadera au calme

Hadera, Israel
from
$514,750
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8
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ID: 37505
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

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Charming 3 exclusive rooms in the heart of Hadera city centre in a quiet location! Characteristics: - Apartment 3 rooms of about 70 m2 - Terrace - On the 4th floor out of 6 - Elevator - Cadastre - Excellent location - Attractive price At the foot of the building: Carrefour supermarket, children's garden and a few minutes from the bus station and main axes. Close to the Francophone community Kavod Hatorah. Excellent investment! Location of choice! Ra'hel Benguigui, RE/MAX Hadera Professional licence 313736

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Charmant 3 pieces en exclusivite au coeur du centre ville de hadera au calme
Hadera, Israel
from
$514,750
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