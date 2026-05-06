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Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,34M
01/06/2026
$5,34M
31/05/2026
$5,33M
;
9
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ID: 36936
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

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For sale – Fabulous penthouse in a historic building in the heart of Tel Aviv! 5 pieces 4 bedrooms (including a secure room) 2 bathrooms 3 toilets Private roof terrace with possibility to install a Jacuzzi 130 m2 indoor + 20 m2 terrace + 70 m2 rooftop No parking Price : 15,000,000 NIS Contact us now for more information or a video visit.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,34M
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