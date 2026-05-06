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Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya

Netanya, Israel
from
$1,08M
;
9
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ID: 37676
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Tchernichovsky, 12

About the complex

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Park HaYam, Netanya, close to the sea. New apartment of 102 m2 + terrace 14 m2, 10th floor, 4 rooms. Electra project, modern 30-storey tower. Parking + cellar, immediate entrance. Family area, close to shops, schools and beaches. Price down: 3,050,000 (promoting price 3,390,000)

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,08M
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