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Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a tel aviv kikar hamedina

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,60M
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8
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ID: 37405
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Tashah, 14

About the complex

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Apartment located in the prestigious area of Kikar Hamedina in Tel Aviv, in a small quiet building. Bright and spacious apartment, fully furnished (possibility to remove furniture). Bri/miklat in the building. 85 m2 recorded, 104 m2 in real area. 4 rooms, 2 bathrooms, 3rd floor with elevator. Arnona: 550 Co-ownership charges (Vaad Bayit): 300 .

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a tel aviv kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,60M
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