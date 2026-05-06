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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf avec parking

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,06M
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5
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ID: 37377
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Basel, 8

About the complex

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Nearly new 3-room apartment in Kiryat Moché, close to the tram station under construction, on the second floor of a small recent building with elevator. Two soccah balconies, triple exhibition, mamad. Excellent insulation, underfloor heating and powder chemech. Covered parking and accessibility are real assets.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf avec parking
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,06M
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