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Residential quarter Charmant cottage avec piscine au calme

Raanana, Israel
from
$8,39M
;
7
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ID: 37105
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Yigael Yadin

About the complex

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Nice charming cottage located west of Raanana in a very quiet street. Renovated, large kitchen with central island. Spacious living room with real dining area. Very bright. Basement. Parking and very beautiful garden with swimming pool.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Charmant cottage avec piscine au calme
Raanana, Israel
from
$8,39M
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