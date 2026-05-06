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Residential quarter Grand 3 pieces avec balcon a renover

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,12M
;
6
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ID: 37511
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

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Large 3 rooms + balcony of 73m2 overlooking street. Open view / beautiful ceiling height / beautiful volumes / 3 air orientations. Quiet and green / shops and cafes nearby. Great potential for renovation.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Grand 3 pieces avec balcon a renover
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,12M
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