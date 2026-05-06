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Residential quarter Maison privEe bayit vagan trEs rare

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$17,000
;
10
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ID: 37403
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Chachmey Yossef, 29

About the complex

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Located in the popular Bayit Vagan district, on the requested Yossef Hahkmi Street, this private house of 200 m2 interior offers a rare opportunity to rent. Close to schools, synagogues and supermarkets, the property has 4 bedrooms, including a master suite, 2 bathrooms, 3 toilets, as well as 3 balcony areas. Welcomed by a peaceful courtyard, an extremely well equipped high-end kitchen, a carefully arranged living room, a large dining area, a patio and a spacious terrace with stunning views of Jerusalem. The night spaces are located upstairs, comprising 4 bedrooms including a master suite. On the second floor, laundry space as well as a large roof terrace offering 360 degree panoramic views. In the basement, the house also has a security room (mamad).

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Maison privEe bayit vagan trEs rare
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$17,000
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