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Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses

Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$1,78M
01/06/2026
$1,78M
31/05/2026
$1,78M
;
2
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ID: 37300
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Beit Shemesh

About the complex

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New project in Ramat Bet Shemesh located between Jerusalem and the center of the country. Located next to Ramat Bet Shemesh A, this luxurious residential project includes 3-4-5 rooms and penthouses, with a beautiful view of a park located in a natural forest, close to the matnas and all shops, a country club and a swimming pool, with at the bottom of the buildings a synagogue. Clients will be mainly foreign clients. Delivered at the end of October 2026. 3 8-storey buildings with 3 to 5-room apartments, ground garden and penthouses. Only 3 apartments per floor. 3 rooms 83m2, terrace from 15m2 to 23m2, parking and cellar. Price: from 2,200,000 sh to 2,300,000 sh. 4 rooms 103m2, terrace from 20 to 27m2, parking and cellar. Price: from 2 600 000 sh to 2 700 000 sh. 5 rooms 123m2, 2nd floor, terrace of 22m2, parking and cellar. Price: 3,000,000 sh. 5 rooms ground floor duplex 150m2, garden of 175m2. Price: from 5,000,000 sh. Facing the park: 5 rooms 140m2 with 2 terraces of 35m2 and 40m2. Price: 3 500 000 sh. Penthouses with park views: 7 rooms 190m2, 8th with 65m2 terrace. 6 rooms 154m2, 9th with 25m2 terrace. 6 rooms 156m2, 6th with 45m2 terrace (2 master and 4 toilets). Price: from 5,000,000 sh.

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Beit Shemesh, Israel
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Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$1,78M
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