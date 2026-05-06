  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Immeuble neuf 4 pieces jardin parking

Residential quarter Immeuble neuf 4 pieces jardin parking

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,20M
;
2
Leave a request
ID: 37717
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Sderot David HaMelekh, 33

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New building of high-end construction. Premium location close to all amenities. Private underground parking included. Contact us for more information.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Une villa de reve au prix dun appartement a tel aviv
Hadera, Israel
from
$10,00M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,08M
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,10M
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces renove a deux pas de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,60M
Residential quarter A vendre superbe 4 pieces en plein coeur dashdod rue rogozin
Ashdod, Israel
from
$940,750
You are viewing
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf 4 pieces jardin parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,20M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Show all Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$674,500
For sale – Spacious 5 rooms in Agamim with lake view Discover this beautiful 5-room apartment in the sought after area of Agamim, with an area of 123 m2. ✅ Stunning views of the lake ✅ Bright and spacious living room ✅ Wide corridor serving the rooms ✅ Private parking ✅ Assoum promoter's qu…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf centre ville netanya
Residential quarter Projet neuf centre ville netanya
Residential quarter Projet neuf centre ville netanya
Residential quarter Projet neuf centre ville netanya
Residential quarter Projet neuf centre ville netanya
Residential quarter Projet neuf centre ville netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,99M
Zangville Project — Netanya New pre-sale program in the heart of downtown Mordecai Khayat is pleased to present you an exclusive project ideally located in the city center of Netanya, on the very quiet and sought after street Zangville. This area benefits from all the advantages of the ci…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Face au lac
Residential quarter Face au lac
Residential quarter Face au lac
Residential quarter Face au lac
Residential quarter Face au lac
Show all Residential quarter Face au lac
Residential quarter Face au lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$692,250
Frontline apartment facing the lake with sukkah balcony Superb 4-room apartment, spacious and bright, offering a clear view. Charming 4-story building Central and individual air conditioning in each room Adjoining storage room, private parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications