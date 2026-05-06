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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec parking et mamad a cote de sarona

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,39M
;
5
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ID: 37371
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Gershon Shats, 11

About the complex

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For sale in the wanted area of Montefiore Gershon Schatz Street On the 3rd floor - facade 3 rooms of 60 m2 + balcony of 15 m2 Meter included Underground parking Elevator Building of only 10 tenants 2 apartments per floor Lease in progress until the end of August 2026 for a rent of 7,500 NIS per month.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec parking et mamad a cote de sarona
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,39M
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