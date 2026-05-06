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Residential quarter Vue mer exceptionnelle

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$566,040
01/06/2026
$566,040
31/05/2026
$564,450
;
7
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ID: 37016
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Yefe Nof, 25

About the complex

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At the marina, 1 minute from the beach, very nice business. Apartment 3 rooms of 60 m2 with terrace of 12 m2 with a beautiful sea view. Underground parking.

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Vue mer exceptionnelle
Ashkelon, Israel
from
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