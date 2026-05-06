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Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$656,750
;
8
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ID: 37477
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Yiftah HaGiladi

About the complex

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Beautiful 5 rooms in Barnea district, close to the sea, with cellar and parking

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Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
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Leisure

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Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$656,750
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