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Residential quarter Tres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$491,280
01/06/2026
$491,280
31/05/2026
$489,900
;
9
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ID: 37019
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Emek HaEla, 31 brbwr

About the complex

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Excellent investment product, non-occupation rate 0%. Central location, recent building.

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Tres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$491,280
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