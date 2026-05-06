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Residential quarter Nouveau projet a ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses

Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$925,600
01/06/2026
$925,600
31/05/2026
$923,000
;
2
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ID: 37303
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Beit Shemesh

About the complex

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New project in Ramat Bet Shemesh located between Jerusalem and the center of the country. Located next to Ramat Bet Shemesh A, this luxurious residential project includes 3-4-5 rooms and penthouses, with a beautiful view of a park located in a natural forest, close to Matnas and all shops, a country club and a swimming pool, with at the bottom of the buildings a synagogue. Clients will be mainly foreign clients. Issue late October 2026. 3 buildings of 8 floors with apartments from 3 to 5 rooms, ground garden and penthouses. Only 3 apartments per floor. 3 rooms 83m2, terrace from 15m2 to 23m2, parking and cellar - Price : from 2.200.000 sh to 2.300.000 sh. 4 rooms 103m2, terrace from 20 to 27m2, parking and cellar - Price : from 2.600.000 sh to 2.700.000 sh. 5 rooms 123m2, 2nd floor, terrace of 22m2, parking and cellar - Price: 3,000,000 sh. 5 rooms ground floor duplex 150m2, garden of 175m2 - Price: from 5,000,000 sh. Facing the park: 5 rooms 140m2 with 2 terraces of 35m2 and 40m2 - Price: 3.500.000 sh. Penthouses with park views: 7 rooms 190m2, 8th with 65m2 terrace, 6 rooms 154m2, 9th with 25m2 terrace, 6 rooms 156m2, 6th with 45m2 terrace (2 master and 4 toilets) - Price: from 5,000,000 sh.

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Beit Shemesh, Israel
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Residential quarter Nouveau projet a ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$925,600
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