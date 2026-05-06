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Residential quarter Maison mitoyenne refaite a neuf

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$852,000
;
6
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ID: 37475
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Eli Cohen

About the complex

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Semi-detached house Givaat Tsion

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Maison mitoyenne refaite a neuf
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$852,000
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