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Residential quarter Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret

Raanana, Israel
from
$5,49M
;
8
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ID: 37424
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Yetsiat Eropa, Yetsiat Eropa Garden

About the complex

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Charming house on 2 floors. A first terrace at the front of the house and a garden at the back with fruit trees. Calm down. 1st level: large living room with lounge dining area, kitchen and master bedroom overlooking the garden. Upstairs: 3 large bedrooms and office area, large terrace of 60 m2. The house is rented until 2028.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret
Raanana, Israel
from
$5,49M
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