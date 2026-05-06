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Residential quarter Coup de foudre

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$676,400
01/06/2026
$676,400
31/05/2026
$674,500
;
10
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ID: 37012
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

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Exceptional case to be seized! In the new area of Agamim, in a small building of 5 floors, ground floor 4 rooms of 100 m2 living space + 50 m2 of garden. American kitchen, IA electricity, Master bedroom with bathroom and dressing room, centralized air conditioning, parking. Immediate entry. Very good product to habitat and investment. To be seized!

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Coup de foudre
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$676,400
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