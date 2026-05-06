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Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,28M
01/06/2026
$1,28M
31/05/2026
$1,28M
;
8
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ID: 37017
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Eli Cohen

About the complex

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In the City district, in a luxury building with jacuzzi and sauna. Garden terrace decorated by interior architect, 5 rooms, sea view, private swimming pool. Exceptional.

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,28M
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