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Residential quarter Jerusalem quartier mamilla bureau a louer

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$41,890
;
9
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ID: 37634
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Shlomo HaMelekh

About the complex

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Jerusalem – Mamilla District – Office for Rent Located on the second and last floor, Complete tray of 809 m2 crude, with view of the ramparts of Jerusalem. Monthly rent: 118 000 Management expenses: 24,270 per month

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Jerusalem quartier mamilla bureau a louer
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$41,890
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