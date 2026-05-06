  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Appartement a vendre tel aviv petite rue entre sderot chen et dizengoff

Residential quarter Appartement a vendre tel aviv petite rue entre sderot chen et dizengoff

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,70M
01/06/2026
$2,70M
31/05/2026
$2,69M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 36968
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Yodfat, 2

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Apartment for sale – Tel Aviv (Small street between Sderot Chen and Dizengoff) Price charged: NIS 7,590,000 Located in a new and modern boutique building with only 5 residents, this luxury apartment offers an ideal combination of comfort, privacy and contemporary design, in the heart of a developing Tel Aviv district. Property Details: • Interior area: 116 m2 • Outdoor spaces: two balconies totalling 14 m2 • Total number of pieces : 4 • Floor: 3rd with elevator • Chambers: 3 • Bathrooms : 2 • Secured room (Mamad) • Private parking • Private storage area/cave • Multiple exhibitions offering excellent natural brightness Premium Real Estate Licence No. 31928721 Agency fees : 2 % + VAT

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf le petit neuilly de tel aviv
Givatayim, Israel
from
$4,42M
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$7,80M
Residential quarter Baka maison arabe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,20M
Residential quarter Epoustouflant 4 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine de reve
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,34M
Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Kadima, Israel
from
$6,30M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre tel aviv petite rue entre sderot chen et dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,70M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Show all Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf de luxe a jerusalem
Mate Yehuda Regional Council, Israel
from
$4,62M
Pastoral Project Jerusalem Discover Luxury in the Heart of Jerusalem. Located in Kiriat Yovel, this exceptional real estate project offers you the opportunity to live in a high-end residence combining comfort and modernity. Composed of apartments of 2 to 5 rooms, this new creation is a rea…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf harish ideal investissement
Residential quarter Projet neuf harish ideal investissement
Residential quarter Projet neuf harish ideal investissement
Residential quarter Projet neuf harish ideal investissement
Residential quarter Projet neuf harish ideal investissement
Show all Residential quarter Projet neuf harish ideal investissement
Residential quarter Projet neuf harish ideal investissement
Harish, Israel
from
$1,06M
HARISH PROJECT – PREVENTED Mordecai Khayat is pleased to present you with a preview of its brand new pre-sale property project in the booming city of Harish, a location with great potential! Located in the heart of Harish, close to schools, synagogues and shops, this project will also incl…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue bograshov a tel aviv emplacement tres central a 2 minutes a pied de la mer
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue bograshov a tel aviv emplacement tres central a 2 minutes a pied de la mer
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue bograshov a tel aviv emplacement tres central a 2 minutes a pied de la mer
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue bograshov a tel aviv emplacement tres central a 2 minutes a pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
Located on the popular Bograshov Street, just a 2-minute walk from the sea, this apartment represents an exceptional opportunity in the heart of Tel Aviv. Details of the property Area: 68 m2 well arranged Floor: 1st out of 4 (no elevator) Orientation: East – bright apartment all morning Roo…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications