Residential quarter Appartement a vendre tel aviv petite rue entre sderot chen et dizengoff

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Apartment for sale – Tel Aviv
(Small street between Sderot Chen and Dizengoff)
Price charged: NIS 7,590,000
Located in a new and modern boutique building with only 5 residents, this luxury apartment offers an ideal combination of comfort, privacy and contemporary design, in the heart of a developing Tel Aviv district.
Property Details:
• Interior area: 116 m2
• Outdoor spaces: two balconies totalling 14 m2
• Total number of pieces : 4
• Floor: 3rd with elevator
• Chambers: 3
• Bathrooms : 2
• Secured room (Mamad)
• Private parking
• Private storage area/cave
• Multiple exhibitions offering excellent natural brightness
Premium Real Estate
Licence No. 31928721
Agency fees : 2 % + VAT
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return