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Residential quarter Nouvelle residence de haut standing a la marina dashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$6,85M
25/05/2026
$6,85M
23/05/2026
$2,36M
21/05/2026
$2,36M
20/05/2026
$2,34M
19/05/2026
$2,36M
18/05/2026
$2,34M
16/05/2026
$2,35M
15/05/2026
$2,36M
10/05/2026
$2,36M
09/05/2026
$2,36M
07/05/2026
$2,36M
06/05/2026
$2,33M
05/05/2026
$2,32M
;
9
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ID: 36311
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Egoz

About the complex

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New real estate program in Ashdod Marina. 5 storey luxury residence facing the lake, boats: Apartment loft 5 rooms on the ground floor with private pool, apartment 5 rooms sea view, as well as Penthouse on the ground floor, panoramic sea view with private pool Tivor Building Ashdod Tel (Israel) 054 63 99 865 Dov Uzan Tel (France) 07 57 99 03 58 Serge Touitou

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Leisure

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Residential quarter Nouvelle residence de haut standing a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$6,85M
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