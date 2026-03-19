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Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a 2 pas du lac

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$2,40M
;
8
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ID: 35543
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Emek HaEla, 31 brbwr

About the complex

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In a small building of 4 floors, a duplex penthouse of 138m2 living + 48m2 terrace, very nice kitchen, cellar and 2 parking spaces

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a 2 pas du lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$2,40M
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