Residential quarter Givat shmuel opportunite strategique au coeur du gush dan

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Givat Shmuel: Strategic opportunity at the heart of Gush Dan
Located in the centre of Gush Dan, close to Tel Aviv and the major economic hubs, Givat Shmuel enjoys strong rental demand and constant urban development.
50m2+15m2 terrace
Premium Residence:
Apartments 2–3 rooms
Ideal format for fast rotating rental investment.
Differentiating advantages:
✔ Sports hall
✔ Pilates Studio
✔ Gaming Room
✔ Rooftop with Jacuzzi
✔ Dynamic urban environment
Why invest here?
• Strong rental tension in the area
• Typology 2–3 pieces = most sought after product
• Strategic location in the Israeli economic basin
• Modern residence with services = long term valuation
A real estate asset balanced between rental yield and surplus-value potential.
Rate grid and simulations on request
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Givat Shmuel, Israel
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