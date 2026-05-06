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Residential quarter

Raanana, Israel
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$4,59M
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Residential quarter
1
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ID: 36598
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Atidim

About the complex

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luxury rojet in Ra Only 20% to pay until delivery. Project includes a swimming pool, a gym, a cinema room and luxury shops. Wide choice of apartments and penthouses at exceptional pre-sale prices that will not come back. For more information, contact us quickly. Luxury project in Ra Pay only 20% until delivery. The project includes a swimming pool, gym, cinema room, and luxury shops. A wide selection of apartments and penthouses at exclusive presale prices that will not return. For more information, please contact us soon.

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,59M
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