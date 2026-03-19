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Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$422,500
;
9
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ID: 36100
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Yefe Nof, 25

About the complex

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In the marina of Ashkelon, in the Ferreron building, 50 meters from the sea, 2 room apartment in residence with swimming pool. Very good investment product or foot-to-earth.

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$422,500
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