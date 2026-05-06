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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec parking et mamad

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,39M
;
3
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ID: 36589
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Shneur, 15

About the complex

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For sale Zalman Shneur Street 11 in Lev Hair. Close to the shopping center Dizengoff and Bograshov, and a few minutes walk from the sea! In a new building The apartment of your dreams in an ideal location! 3 rooms, 2 bedrooms including a mamad. Elevator, balcony and parking! Beautiful new building with a large entrance hall. Second floor with elevator. 3 room apartment of 60 m2 with 5m2 sun terrace! Open facade, green and sunbathed. Perfect arrangement and optimization of space. A mamad and another room with 2 large windows. Private parking and communal parking.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec parking et mamad
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,39M
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