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Residential quarter Holyland beit vagan jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,55M
;
7
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ID: 36044
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    brhm prrh

About the complex

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Very nice and large 3 rooms of 140 m2 (5 rooms original, possibility to render it in its condition with ease and at lower cost), terrace of 11 m2 with panoramic views of Jerusalem, 2 bathrooms, + 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Holyland beit vagan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,55M
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