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Residential quarter Maison natif 600

Netanya, Israel
from
$4,66M
;
11
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ID: 38487
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Tchernichovsky, 12

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Maison natif 600
Netanya, Israel
from
$4,66M
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