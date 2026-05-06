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Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces proche mer nitsa

Netanya, Israel
from
$880,680
;
11
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ID: 38382
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Shaul HaMelekh, 1

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Netanya, a few steps from the sea and Blvd Nitsa. Well maintained building with beautiful entrance hall and bike room. 4th floor with elevator. 3 rooms very spacious. 2 bathrooms. 92m2. Sea view. 4 exhibitions. Air conditioning in each room. Calm and bright. Miklat in the building. 1 closed garage for car + storage. Sold furnished and equipped, all you have to do is come with the suitcases! Great for an investment like living there. Price: 2.685,000sh

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces proche mer nitsa
Netanya, Israel
from
$880,680
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