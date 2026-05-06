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Residential quarter Magnifique appartement renove avec terrasse spacieux clair et bien agence proche mer A ne pas manquer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,38M
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Residential quarter Magnifique appartement renove avec terrasse spacieux clair et bien agence proche mer A ne pas manquer
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ID: 38489
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Mendele Book Seller, 20

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique appartement renove avec terrasse spacieux clair et bien agence proche mer A ne pas manquer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,38M
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Residential quarter Situe en plein coeur de tel aviv dans la rue pinsker cet appartement se trouve a seulement quelques pas de la plage des centres commerciaux des restaurants et de tout ce que la ville a a offrir
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Residential quarter Situe en plein coeur de tel aviv dans la rue pinsker cet appartement se trouve a seulement quelques pas de la plage des centres commerciaux des restaurants et de tout ce que la ville a a offrir
Residential quarter Situe en plein coeur de tel aviv dans la rue pinsker cet appartement se trouve a seulement quelques pas de la plage des centres commerciaux des restaurants et de tout ce que la ville a a offrir
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