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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf 4 pieces terrasse avec parking

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,66M
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2
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ID: 36036
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Sderot David HaMelekh, 33

About the complex

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New building with high-end construction. Premium location close to all amenities. Private underground parking included. Contact us for more information.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf 4 pieces terrasse avec parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,66M
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