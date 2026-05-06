Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces a deux pas de ben gurion

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
For sale exclusively
In the old north, at 5 Ben Ezra Street
Quiet and pleasant street
Back apartment, overlooking the main street
First floor and a half
Living area of about 65 m2, currently 2 rooms, possibility to install a 3rd
Functional and well thought-out arrangement
Miklat in the building
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return