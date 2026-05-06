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Residential quarter Projet sarona 4 pieces

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,95M
;
2
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ID: 38308
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Aluf Kalman Magen, Sarona Market

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the luxurious Sarona complex! Delivery for August 2025! High floor with elevators 4 pieces 2 bathrooms 104m2 + 9m2 terrace with open view 1 parking lot High standing with kitchen of 4.8 meters with island High quality marble Apartment renovated by an architect The entire apartment has been renovated beyond the usual standing Price: 5,950,000sh

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet sarona 4 pieces
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,95M
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