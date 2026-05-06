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Residential quarter Duplex penthouse proche de la mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,42M
;
10
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ID: 38352
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Frishman, 7

About the complex

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Duplex-Penthouse for sale in Tel-Aviv, in a quiet area close to Frishman and the sea! Building shop of 8 apartments 4th floor with elevator 4 pieces 101 m2 + 62 m2 terraces 56 m2 roof 1 underground parking 1 cellar Miklat 3 exhibitions : North, East, West Calm and bright Price: 7,390,000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Duplex penthouse proche de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,42M
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