  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un projet neuf pret dans 6 mois a cote du parc

Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un projet neuf pret dans 6 mois a cote du parc

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,85M
;
2
Leave a request
ID: 35737
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Antigonus, 7

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For sale exclusively on Antigonus Street, near Hayarkon Park and Kikar Milano. Superb 3 rooms of 62m2 + 10 m2 balcony. Located on the 4th floor of a building currently being renovated, ready in 6 months. 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. Open view and very bright.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces rehov amnon lipkin shahak park hayam netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,04M
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$918,000
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,23M
Residential quarter Top affaire
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$714,000
Residential quarter Projet neuf a jerusalem quartier holyland
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,51M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un projet neuf pret dans 6 mois a cote du parc
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,85M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Show all Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$561,000
Live safely, freely, in a warm and elegant setting. This senior services residence has been designed for those who want to maintain full autonomy, while enjoying a secure, friendly and high-end environment. Absolute safety – daily serenity 24/7 security with permanent guard Controlled access…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces immeuble moderne rue arlozorov tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces immeuble moderne rue arlozorov tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces immeuble moderne rue arlozorov tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces immeuble moderne rue arlozorov tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces immeuble moderne rue arlozorov tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces immeuble moderne rue arlozorov tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces immeuble moderne rue arlozorov tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,35M
3-room apartment (including a secure room – Mamad), located on the 1st floor of a modern building benefiting from neat common areas and an elegant entrance hall. Main characteristics • 1st floor • Lift • Elegant entrance hall • Robotic parking • Approximately 77 m2 of living space • Sun terr…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Central 2 terrasses proches commerces
Residential quarter Central 2 terrasses proches commerces
Residential quarter Central 2 terrasses proches commerces
Residential quarter Central 2 terrasses proches commerces
Residential quarter Central 2 terrasses proches commerces
Residential quarter Central 2 terrasses proches commerces
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,87M
Located in a sought after residential environment in Raanana, this 5-room duplex offers a rare balance between interior volumes and exterior spaces. A well thought out for a real family life, with an organization on two levels fluid and functional. ✔️ 5 pieces ✔️ 2 terraces → 80 m2 on the …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications