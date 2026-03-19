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Residential quarter A vendre 2 piEces proche mer dans immeuble rEcent trEs bien entretenu

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,10M
;
10
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ID: 35998
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ruppin, 41

About the complex

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• Charming small 2 rooms • 40m2 with mamad • Modern and well maintained building • Underground parking • Close beach and Marina de Tel Aviv

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre 2 piEces proche mer dans immeuble rEcent trEs bien entretenu
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,10M
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