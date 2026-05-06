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Residential quarter Grand 4 pieces a pinkas a cote de park tsameret

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,54M
;
10
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ID: 38846
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Pinkas, 67

About the complex

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For sale exclusively, New North District 67 Pinkas Street Secure and maintained building 1st floor, rear exposure Apartment of 113 m2, 4 rooms Square building to renovate Triple exposure Accessible elevator Central ground heating, hot water 24/7 Ground heating Large shelter in the building Private parking under shelter

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Grand 4 pieces a pinkas a cote de park tsameret
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,54M
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