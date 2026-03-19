  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Immeuble neuf avec parking

Residential quarter Immeuble neuf avec parking

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
06/05/2026
$1,01M
05/05/2026
$1,01M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 35583
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Basel, 8

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Nearly new 3-room apartment in Kiryat Moché, close to the tram station under construction, on the second floor of a small recent building with elevator. Two soccah balconies, triple exhibition, mamad. Excellent insulation, underfloor heating and powder chemech. Covered parking and accessibility are real assets.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Rare appartement 2 pieces neuf a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$676,600
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,81M
Residential quarter Luxueux appartement 3 chambres a coucher magnifique vue dans la plus belle tour meier
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,63M
Residential quarter 3 5 pieces quartier atikot disponible immediatement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$360,400
Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,98M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf avec parking
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces immeuble de luxe
Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces immeuble de luxe
Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces immeuble de luxe
Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces immeuble de luxe
Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces immeuble de luxe
Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces immeuble de luxe
Netanya, Israel
from
$6,19M
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . This project is ideally located near synagogues, schools and a large children's park. It is also in a new neighbourhood where most of the major manufacturers have already completed their projects. In additio…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec piscine et jardin neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec piscine et jardin neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec piscine et jardin neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec piscine et jardin neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec piscine et jardin neve hof rishon lezion
Show all Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec piscine et jardin neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Villa spacieuse avec piscine et jardin neve hof rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,21M
For sale – Spacious villa in Neve Hof district, Rishon LeZion Ideal location, close to the sea. Unique property with garden and private swimming pool, ideal for living, investing or as a foot-to-earth. Rare on the market and to grasp quickly. Characteristics of the property: • 5 main rooms…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$995,180
Project status Mardoche khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Jabotinsky is a boutique building strategically located 7 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 6 minutes from the beach In one of the most coveted streets in the city Project chara…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications