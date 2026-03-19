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Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au parc

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$527,000
06/05/2026
$527,000
05/05/2026
$523,900
;
7
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ID: 35649
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Lakhish, 10

About the complex

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4 rooms one-storey downtown

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au parc
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$527,000
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