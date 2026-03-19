  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter 3 pieces de standing avec ascenseur proche hilton

Residential quarter 3 pieces de standing avec ascenseur proche hilton

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,03M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 36248
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Jabotinsky, 17

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Special investor / first purchase at TLV. 3 rooms renovated with balcony in a modern condominium. Well maintained building with elevator. Apartment on street. To be seized!

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,21M
Residential quarter Duplex rare spacieux et lumineux en plein centre ville de hadera avec une terrasse souccah potentiel exceptionnel
Hadera, Israel
from
$672,620
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,63M
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,89M
Residential quarter Neuf
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$540,800
You are viewing
Residential quarter 3 pieces de standing avec ascenseur proche hilton
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,03M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique appartement meuble a eilat residence du golf
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique appartement meuble a eilat residence du golf
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique appartement meuble a eilat residence du golf
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique appartement meuble a eilat residence du golf
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique appartement meuble a eilat residence du golf
Show all Residential quarter A vendre magnifique appartement meuble a eilat residence du golf
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique appartement meuble a eilat residence du golf
Eilat, Israel
from
$895,700
FOR SALE – Beautiful furnished apartment in EILAT – Golf Residence In the most beautiful residence of Eilat, in the heart of an exclusive complex with swimming pool, hammam, barbecue area, synagogue and 24-hour caretaker, discover this superb apartment of 128 m2 with 15 m2 terrace offering …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,09M
Convenient location, close to Royal Beach Hotel and only a few steps from the sea. 6-storey boutique project with high-end and luxurious services. Green building. Sea view even from the first floor. 1 parking space for each apartment. The areas of the apartments are spacious and well arranged
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau projet a ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Residential quarter Nouveau projet a ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Residential quarter Nouveau projet a ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$878,800
New project in Ramat Bet Shemesh located between Jerusalem and the center of the country. Located next to Ramat Bet Shemesh A, this luxurious residential project includes 3-4-5 rooms and penthouses, with a beautiful view of a park located in a natural forest, close to Matnas and all shops, a…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications