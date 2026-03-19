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Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces renove avec balcon proche mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,27M
;
6
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ID: 36355
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Pinsker, 41

About the complex

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Sublime 3 rooms with 2 large bedrooms / large living room open onto balcony overlooking street / 2 bathroom and 3 toilets. Completely refurbished / sold furnished and equipped. Only 5 minutes walk from the seaside. Excellent product.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces renove avec balcon proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,27M
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