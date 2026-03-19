Residential quarter Projet haut standing jerusalem

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Discover Luxury in the Heart of Jerusalem.
Located in Kiriat Yovel, this exceptional real estate project offers you the opportunity to live in a high-end residence combining comfort and modernity. Composed of apartments of 2 to 5 rooms, this new creation is a real gem of real estate.
Ideal location.
Enjoy easy access to public transport, with the tramway within walking distance, and explore the city's attractions: only 8 minutes from the Shuk Mahane Yehuda and 15 minutes from the famous Mamila and the old town.
Project characteristics
Panoramic views of the forest of Ein Kerem, come visit the largest museums in Jerusalem.
Secure underground parking with electric gate.
Outside covering in authentic stone of Jerusalem.
Elegant lobby furnished with luxury materials.
Double glazing windows with aluminum frame.
3 luxury elevators, including Shabbat elevators.
Various entertainment spaces, landscaped garden, library, billiards and large synagogue.
High-end private living room.
Space reserved for the Souccot.
Characteristics of Apartments :
Smart home system for optimal electricity management.
High-end kitchen of recognized brands.
Fitting valve in all rooms.
Granite porcelain Dallage 100/100.
Bathroom furniture included.
Air conditioning Inverter VRF for maximum comfort.
Gas, water and electricity outlets on the main balcony.
Modern and aesthetic electrical accessories.
Washrooms suspended.
For more information, contact Mardochee Khayat at 0523362121.**
Come and discover a new standard of life in Jerusalem!
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return