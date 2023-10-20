  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer

Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$940,500
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 34384
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Mapu, 8

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
8 Mapu Street For sale exclusively Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment completely renovated! In a classified building, apartment of 47 m2 on the ground floor, 2 minutes from the sea. Ideal for investment or main residence.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse dexception 176m tel aviv rue shabazi
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,27M
Residential quarter Appartement spectaculaire avec vue sur la mer a south beach netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$4,36M
Residential quarter Bat yam dans une tour de standing 5 pieces avec mamad 131m14m terrasse
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,57M
Residential quarter Un projet residentiel unique qui redefinit lessence meme de la vie de luxe dans un quartier dynamique et en plein essor dashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$627,000
Residential quarter Superbe appartment de 140m2 a vendre tour naharda
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$940,500
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,73M
Only 200 meters from the sea A unique residential project with high-end contemporary design. A few minutes' walk from the beach, the souk HaCarmel, Nahalat Binyamin, Rothschild Boulevard and the iconic Neve Tzedek district, Project strengths Only 58 units – privacy and exclusivity Building …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$909,150
3 rooms for sale in a charming building located in the heart of a pastoral atmosphere of Jerusalem and only a few minutes walk from Baka. Close to everything: schools, synagogues, cultural and entertainment centers and of course the old town. The building has an elevator and the apartments a…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$890,340
Agamim district a beautiful Pentaous 5 pieces with great Terasse
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications