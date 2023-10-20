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Residential quarter Nouveau programme residentiel a ashdod 6 arrondissement

Ashdod, Israel
from
$479,655
;
3
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ID: 34959
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Michashvili

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Nouveau programme residentiel a ashdod 6 arrondissement
Ashdod, Israel
from
$479,655
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