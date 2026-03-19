Residential quarter Central 2 terrasses proches commerces

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Located in a sought after residential environment in Raanana, this 5-room duplex offers a rare balance between interior volumes and exterior spaces.
A well thought out for a real family life, with an organization on two levels fluid and functional.
✔️ 5 pieces
✔️ 2 terraces
→ 80 m2 on the upper floor – a real outdoor living space
→ 12 m2 at the living room level
✔️ Kitchen hide with beautiful volumes
✔️ Mamad
✔️ 3 bathrooms
✔️ 2 parking spaces
✔️ Cave
✔️ 5th floor with elevator (Shabbat)
✔️ North-East orientation
What makes the difference:
The terrace of 80 m2.
A rare space in Raanana, which completely changes the way of living the apartment.
A property that offers both the comfort of an apartment... and the advantages of a home.
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Raanana, Israel
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