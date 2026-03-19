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Residential quarter Central 2 terrasses proches commerces

Raanana, Israel
from
$4,87M
;
5
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ID: 35247
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    HaNotrim

About the complex

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Located in a sought after residential environment in Raanana, this 5-room duplex offers a rare balance between interior volumes and exterior spaces. A well thought out for a real family life, with an organization on two levels fluid and functional. ✔️ 5 pieces ✔️ 2 terraces → 80 m2 on the upper floor – a real outdoor living space → 12 m2 at the living room level ✔️ Kitchen hide with beautiful volumes ✔️ Mamad ✔️ 3 bathrooms ✔️ 2 parking spaces ✔️ Cave ✔️ 5th floor with elevator (Shabbat) ✔️ North-East orientation What makes the difference: The terrace of 80 m2. A rare space in Raanana, which completely changes the way of living the apartment. A property that offers both the comfort of an apartment... and the advantages of a home.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Central 2 terrasses proches commerces
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,87M
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